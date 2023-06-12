Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Has Already Passed Into The Spider-Verse At The Box Office

In what may end up being one of the big surprises of the year at the box office, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is having itself a Cinderella moment, as the animated sequel is doing better than just about anyone could have expected. Sony's follow-up to 2018's Oscar-winning "Into the Spider-Verse" managed to hold strong in its second weekend of release, despite major competition from "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." To that end, the second "Spider-Verse" film has already outgrossed the original after just two weekends in theaters.

With a $55.5 million second weekend under its belt, "Across the Spider-Verse" has now earned $390 million worldwide. Throughout its entire theatrical run in 2018 and 2019, "Into the Spider-Verse" pulled in $375.4 million. To be clear, that was an absolute win for Sony, given the film's $90 million production budget and near-universal critical acclaim. But it's also apparent that the audience for Miles Morales and the rest of Spidey's multiverse grew substantially over the last four years or so, to the point where the sequel is going to have one of the biggest jumps ever between franchise entries, with perhaps only "Batman Begins" ($48.7 million opening/$356.7 million worldwide)/"The Dark Knight" ($158.4 million opening/$1 billion worldwide) serving as a comparison.

"Across the Spider-Verse" sits at $225.5 million domestically and $164.5 million internationally. By comparison, "Into the Spider-Verse" finished with $190.1 million domestically and $185.2 million internationally. So the sequel has already eclipsed the domestic total by quite a bit, and will soon do the same overseas. The only real question now is just how high the film's global tally will climb before all's said and done.