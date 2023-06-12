Rise Of The Beasts Topped The Box Office, But Transformers May Still Be In Trouble

After nearly five years away (and longer since the last main entry in the series), "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" brought the robots in disguise back to theaters — and this time, they brought some fan-favorite "Beast Wars" characters with them. Turns out, a healthy number of moviegoers still want to watch giant alien robots duke it out on the big screen, as the film managed to overtake "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and claimed the number one spot at the box office. Unfortunately, it may not be enough to justify further, tremendously expensive "Transformers" movies. More on that in a bit.

Director Steven Caple Jr.'s "Rise of the Beasts" took in $60.5 million domestically on its opening weekend, per The Numbers. It was enough to put "Across the Spider-Verse" ($55.4 million) in the number two spot, with the two films in a tight race heading into the weekend. The figure was at the top end of estimates, and well above 2018's "Bumblebee" ($21.6 million opening/$465 million worldwide). "Rise of the Beasts," which takes place in the '90s and serves as a sequel of sorts to "Bumblebee," also added a pretty robust $110 million internationally for a $170.5 million global opening. Under most circumstances, this would be unquestionably worth celebrating. However, there are some caveats here.

For one, Paramount's latest "Transformers" movie comes with a hefty $195 million production budget. That's a whole lot more than "Bumblebee" ($102 million), yet less than Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight" ($217 million). These movies have never been cheap to make, but this opening weekend suggests that "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" will probably finish over/under $500 million worldwide. Against a budget of that size, it's far from a home run.