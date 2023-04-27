Transformers One Animated Prequel Movie Has A Downright Astonishing Cast [CinemaCon 2023]

The "Transformers" franchise is coming back in a big way. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" slated to hit theaters this summer, and now an animated prequel titled "Transformers One" has been confirmed to still be in the works. Not only that, but it now has a killer voice cast and is on track for a release date next summer

This news comes from CinemaCon 2023, where Paramount Pictures hosted a panel to show off the studio's upcoming theatrical releases. /Film's Ben Pearson was on the ground at this panel, and while there wasn't any footage from "Transformers One" shown, the concept art confirmed that the studio will be taking the property in an exciting new direction. After all, how can the first animated "Transformers" movie in forty years not be exciting?

As for the film's cast, you better hold onto your steering wheel for this one. Chris Hemsworth will lend his voice to a younger Optimus Prime, the character who has long been voiced by Peter Cullen, while Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry will voice Optimus' arch-nemesis, Megatron. Keegan-Michael Key (whose Toad in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been considered a highlight of the movie) is slated to voice Bumblebee. As for the other major players, Scarlett Johansson will voice Alita, Jon Hamm will voice Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne will be he voice of Alpha Trion. Of course, we would have loved to see seasoned voice actors take on these roles, but as far as celebrity stunt casting goes, this isn't bad at all.