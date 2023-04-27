Transformers One Animated Prequel Movie Has A Downright Astonishing Cast [CinemaCon 2023]
The "Transformers" franchise is coming back in a big way. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" slated to hit theaters this summer, and now an animated prequel titled "Transformers One" has been confirmed to still be in the works. Not only that, but it now has a killer voice cast and is on track for a release date next summer
This news comes from CinemaCon 2023, where Paramount Pictures hosted a panel to show off the studio's upcoming theatrical releases. /Film's Ben Pearson was on the ground at this panel, and while there wasn't any footage from "Transformers One" shown, the concept art confirmed that the studio will be taking the property in an exciting new direction. After all, how can the first animated "Transformers" movie in forty years not be exciting?
As for the film's cast, you better hold onto your steering wheel for this one. Chris Hemsworth will lend his voice to a younger Optimus Prime, the character who has long been voiced by Peter Cullen, while Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry will voice Optimus' arch-nemesis, Megatron. Keegan-Michael Key (whose Toad in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been considered a highlight of the movie) is slated to voice Bumblebee. As for the other major players, Scarlett Johansson will voice Alita, Jon Hamm will voice Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne will be he voice of Alpha Trion. Of course, we would have loved to see seasoned voice actors take on these roles, but as far as celebrity stunt casting goes, this isn't bad at all.
A return to form
As previously stated, it's been forty years since an animated "Transformers" movie hit theaters, and it's about time the franchise returned to its roots. Don't worry, though — it's unlikely that "Transformers One" will open with our favorite robots getting ruthlessly slaughtered as they did in 1986's "The Transformers: The Movie." (Although, we can't lie and say that wouldn't be a little bit funny.)
So we know that Optimus Prime won't be giving a terrifying monologue about death as his systems shut down, but what do we know about "Transformers One"? It'll be directed by "Toy Story 4" helmer Josh Cooley and will take place on Cybertron, the robots' home world, which was famously destroyed in a war between the Autobots and the Decepticons.
The concept art shown at the CinemaCon panel had a similar artistic style to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," which also showed off new footage. Considering how well-received that film's animation has been so far, we can't wait to see how it looks with the Transformers. We'll find out if this ambitious prequel and all of its moving parts work when "Transformers One" hits theaters on July 19, 2024.