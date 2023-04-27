Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer: Those Beasts Sure Are Rising

It's a new, flashier, and altogether more beastly era for "Transformers" these days. Paramount's consistent top-earning franchise has undergone a bit of a creative shakeup in the years since Michael Bay went his separate ways after 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight." The makeover truly began with the Hailee Steinfeld-starring "Bumblebee," the back-to-basics spin-off/prequel film that helped return the spectacle-driven series to its roots.

Gone were the overly busy and incredibly complicated visual designs of the past (as well as the overbearing and immature potty humor of its predecessors, it's worth pointing out!), replaced by much more familiar Transformers designs and a heartwarming coming-of-age film right up director Travis Knight's alley.

This time around, the series is switching gears once more and expanding the scope to tell one of the most popular storylines in the entire franchise: "Beast Wars."

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is set to give the live-action treatment to what many fans have anxiously awaited for a long, long time. Led by a top-tier voice cast of A-listers and a whole swath of crowd-pleasing Predacons and Maximals — the film's answer to the more traditional Autobots vs Decepticons conflict — this latest "Transformers" sequel is set to pack quite the punch. The new trailer released by Paramount further confirms those exact suspicions, teasing all the explosive, animal-based action that audiences could ever want. Watch it for yourself below!