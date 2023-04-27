Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer: Those Beasts Sure Are Rising
It's a new, flashier, and altogether more beastly era for "Transformers" these days. Paramount's consistent top-earning franchise has undergone a bit of a creative shakeup in the years since Michael Bay went his separate ways after 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight." The makeover truly began with the Hailee Steinfeld-starring "Bumblebee," the back-to-basics spin-off/prequel film that helped return the spectacle-driven series to its roots.
Gone were the overly busy and incredibly complicated visual designs of the past (as well as the overbearing and immature potty humor of its predecessors, it's worth pointing out!), replaced by much more familiar Transformers designs and a heartwarming coming-of-age film right up director Travis Knight's alley.
This time around, the series is switching gears once more and expanding the scope to tell one of the most popular storylines in the entire franchise: "Beast Wars."
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is set to give the live-action treatment to what many fans have anxiously awaited for a long, long time. Led by a top-tier voice cast of A-listers and a whole swath of crowd-pleasing Predacons and Maximals — the film's answer to the more traditional Autobots vs Decepticons conflict — this latest "Transformers" sequel is set to pack quite the punch. The new trailer released by Paramount further confirms those exact suspicions, teasing all the explosive, animal-based action that audiences could ever want. Watch it for yourself below!
Check out the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer
Yep, we can confirm that the rumors are true: Those beasts are most definitely rising.
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" seems fully intent on delivering exactly what fans are looking for from this next sequel ... and then some. The latest entry in the franchise stars "In the Heights" star Anthony Ramos and "Judas and the Black Messiah" actor Dominique Fishback as our requisite human leads. They'll have quite a bit of backup with the all-star cast voicing the various Transformers, led by franchise legend Peter Cullen as the one and only Optimus Prime. The rest of the ensemble includes Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Ron Perlman, and Pete Davidson.
The film is directed by Steven Caple, Jr. ("Creed II") from a script credited to Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber. Excitingly, this sequel has been described as the first of a new trilogy of movies, as Paramount certainly seems to be hedging their bets that audiences will continue to flock into theaters for more mech-vs-mech action (with some hapless humans caught up in it all, of course). But before we get to that point, fans can expect "Rise of the Beasts" to stomp into theaters on June 9, 2023. Here's the official synopsis:
"Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."