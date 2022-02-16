Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Is The Start Of A Planned Trilogy

On top of confirming that "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" will be "the first of three new [planned] installments," the official Paramount+ Twitter account reminded everyone that a new animated "Transformers" series is due to premiere on Nickelodeon this fall, with a "CG animated Transformers theatrical film" arriving in 2024. The latter is being directed by Josh Cooley ("Toy Story 4") from a script by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari ("Ant-Man and the Wasp"), and is described as a prequel movie that takes place primarily on Cybertron and explores the origins of the war between the Autobots and Decepticons. In other words, if you're a fan of all things "Transformers," then there's plenty (too much?) to look forward to over the next couple of years.

In all honesty, it's a shame Paramount didn't bring in some fresh talent to work on the "Transformers" movies years before "Bumblebee." Director Travis Knight found the beating heart beneath the robotic franchise with his prequel film, which featured a story and characters worth caring about, along with some of the most visually-pleasing (and cohesive) action scenes in the property to date. "Bumblebee" was also the lowest-grossing entry in the franchise so far (hence the lack of updates about a direct sequel) — which is to say, I've no idea if "Transformers" fans will be energized or just exhausted by the idea of another movie trilogy at this stage, no matter how well it's handled.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" opens in U.S. theaters on June 9, 2023, with Cooley's CG animated "Transformers" film arriving sometime the year after.