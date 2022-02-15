Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Villain Spin-Off Movies Coming To Paramount+

Fans of the comic and the classic 1987 cartoon will remember the many foes that faced off against Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, and there were even more with the four animated series and various movies after that. And we're not just talking about Shredder, Krang, Bebop, Rocksteady, and the Foot Clan, either. Been there done that. There are so many radical bad guys for the team to take one beyond the usual suspects.

CBS

For instance, the Punk Frogs. When Shredder unleashed mutagen on their swamp, he convinced them that he was a hero and the turtles were evil. They believed him and trained to take the turtles down. The best part? The frogs' names: Atilla the Frog, Genghis Frog, Napoleon Bonafrog, and Rasputin the Mad Frog. Eventually, they found out that Shredder was actually the villain and sided with the turtles, but just imagine the "Captain America: Civil War"-level fighting we could see if this comes to fruition.

CBS

Baxter Stockman seems like a no-brainer for one of these movies. He's been a regular antagonist for the turtles over the years throughout various forms of media. Though he has differed slightly in each appearance, the gist is that he's a mad scientist with a specialty in robotics. He invented the MOUSERS for the Foot Clan and has provided many weapons for Krang, Shredder, and other villains. At one point, he became one with his passion for robots when he turned himself into a cyborg in order to defeat the turtles once and for all. Also, in most iterations of the character, he is a giant fly.

Armaggon would also make an excellent subject for one of these movies. He's a mutant shark from the future that is sometimes depicted as a bounty hunter and space assassin. For all the mutant shark movies we have out there, there's no reason why Armaggon shouldn't get the greenlight. They could call it "Ermahgerd Armaggon" and it would be wildly popular on the internet. I guarantee it.