A Quiet Place Part III Will Sneak Into Theaters In 2025

"A Quiet Place" became an instant success when it premiered in 2018, raking in $340.9 million worldwide and benefiting from massive positive word of mouth. The horror-action film series is set in a version of the future where humans are being hunted by sound-sensitive alien invaders. Krasinski, who directed and wrote the first two films, starred in the original as the patriarch of a family trying to survive in the aftermath of the apocalypse.

If the new film follows the trajectory of the franchise, it'll pick up some time after mom Evelyn (Emily Blunt) reunites with her newborn baby, along with accident-prone son Marcus (Noah Jupe). Meanwhile, daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), who is deaf, ended the sequel film fighting off the creatures with the help of family friend Emmett (Cillian Murphy).

Another "A Quiet Place" sequel is pretty much a no-brainer. The films are creative and high-octane, with a talented cast and a concept that still hasn't fully been explored. Plus, they're money-makers for Paramount. The sequel also grossed close to $300 million in theaters worldwide, an impressive theatrical return during a pandemic economy.

While there's no word yet on who will write and direct "A Quiet Place Part III," it would make sense for Krasinski to get behind the camera again, as he has been integral to the success of the movies from the start. The as-yet-untitled spinoff will also reportedly be based on one of Krasinski's ideas. While Paramount and Krasinski have only specified the release year for "A Quiet Place Part III," the first two films were both released in the spring, on the edge of summer movie season.