Surf Ninjas & Ninja Turtles Actor Ernie Reyes Jr. Faces A New Fight: A Kidney Transplant

Aside from teaching us important lessons such as "money can't buy knives," director Neal Israel's 1993 martial arts movie did something many projects in the genre at the time were neglecting to do: Putting an Asian or Asian American character at the center of the narrative. Of course, you had Jackie Chan and Jet Li rising to prominence with the Western audience at the time, but "Double Dragons," "Beverly Hills Ninja," "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," and the "3 Ninjas" movies are just a few examples of the white savior trope at play in Hollywood martial arts films and television around that time. I mean, for every Chan or Li film released, it seemed like Jean-Claude Van Damme and Steven Segal had two or three on the video store shelf.

But in "Surf Ninjas," young Asian Americans were finally able to see themselves as the heroes. In addition to Dante Basco's iconic portrayal of Rufio in "Hook" two years prior, Filipino Americans could point to the three leads of this movie and be inspired to act, participate in martial arts, surf, or just generally be acknowledged as part of pop culture. (Yes, I said three leads because Rob Schneider is Filipino, too.) In a world where they may have frequently felt otherness (especially if they were like me and grew up in a neighborhood on the East Coast without much of an Asian community), this movie was a great way for them to finally feel seen and reflected in their media.

And Ernie Reyes Jr. was at the center of it all.