Mondo Releasing John Williams' Hook Soundtrack On Vinyl
People have opinions about "Hook," let me tell you. Steven Spielberg's 1991 fantasy adventure was not the box office bomb some people make it out to be, but it wasn't exactly a smash hit. On top of that, critics were unimpressed with all the over-the-top excess on the screen. However, lots of folks who grew up with "Hook" still hold it in high esteem. All that said, I feel like no matter what you think of "Hook" as a film, it's fair to say that John Williams' score is pretty wonderful.
Now, that score is headed to vinyl thanks to Mondo. The vinyl re-issue is meant to mark the film's 30th anniversary and will be available to purchase this week. The release features new, original artwork by Devin Elle Kurtz, liner notes by John Takis, and is pressed on 2x 180 gram Colored vinyl (it will also be available on 2x 180 Gram black vinyl). More details await you below.
Hook Vinyl Soundtrack
I think "Hook" has its charms. The opening scenes of the film, still set in the real world during Christmas, are atmospheric and strong. Then the movie heads to Neverland, and things kind of go off the rails. Still, having grown up on "Hook," I'll always have a soft spot for it in my heart. And I'll always enjoy John Williams' lovely little score. At one point, Spielberg was considering making "Hook" a musical. That didn't happen, but Williams' music is still a highlight for the flick. And now that score is getting a vinyl re-issue via Mondo.
The limited-edition vinyl release arrives this Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Here are some details:
Mondo is proud to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's HOOK, with a re-issue of John Williams' beautiful and brilliant original score on vinyl. This 30th anniversary vinyl reissue was produced and edited by Mike Matessino. It features all new, original artwork by Devin Elle Kurtz, liner notes by John Takis, and is pressed on 2x 180 gram Colored vinyl (also available on 2x 180 Gram black vinyl).
"Composing music for films like 'Hook' is a wonderful gift," Williams once said, adding:
"The composer no longer has to deal with restrictions which he would probably have with a more realistic picture. The music is always present in the picture. The orchestra keeps playing and the ear of the listener can accept the bombardment of music even if what his eyes see don't agree with what his ears are listening to. Music in these type of films play a very important part because only music can make the audience believe what they see. Only music can make fantasy, reality."