Mondo Releasing John Williams' Hook Soundtrack On Vinyl

People have opinions about "Hook," let me tell you. Steven Spielberg's 1991 fantasy adventure was not the box office bomb some people make it out to be, but it wasn't exactly a smash hit. On top of that, critics were unimpressed with all the over-the-top excess on the screen. However, lots of folks who grew up with "Hook" still hold it in high esteem. All that said, I feel like no matter what you think of "Hook" as a film, it's fair to say that John Williams' score is pretty wonderful.

Now, that score is headed to vinyl thanks to Mondo. The vinyl re-issue is meant to mark the film's 30th anniversary and will be available to purchase this week. The release features new, original artwork by Devin Elle Kurtz, liner notes by John Takis, and is pressed on 2x 180 gram Colored vinyl (it will also be available on 2x 180 Gram black vinyl). More details await you below.