New Star Trek Film With J.J. Abrams Cast In The Works, Could Shoot This Year

If you're starting to get a sense of déjà vu, that's likely because you recall this isn't the first time Paramount has tried to make a fourth "Star Trek" movie set in the Kelvin timeline. An earlier iteration of the film was put into development right before "Star Trek Beyond" hit theaters and would have seen Chis Hemsworth reprise his brief role as James Kirk's father, George Kirk, from 2009's "Star Trek" thanks to (one assumes) some type of time-travel trickery. S.J. Clarkson ("Jessica Jones") later signed on to direct the movie in 2018, only for the whole thing to collapse after talks fell through with Pine and Hemsworth. Along the way, Quentin Tarantino and "The Revenant" writer Mark L. Smith developed a script for a different "Star Trek" movie, as did FX's "Fargo" creator Noah Hawley. However, for the time being, it seems neither of those projects are moving forward.

No, the only "Star Trek" film left standing at this juncture is the one Abrams is producing, with "WandaVision" director Matt Shakman calling the shots from a script by Josh Friedman ("Terminator: Dark Fate") and Cameron Squires ("WandaVision"), based on an earlier draft by Lindsey Beer ("The Magic Order") and Geneva Robertson-Dworet ("Captain Marvel"). With a little luck, second time around will prove to be the trick.

The next "Star Trek" movie is (for now) scheduled to open in theaters on December 22, 2023.