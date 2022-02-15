Yellowstone Creator Lands Two More Paramount+ Series

I'm very concerned about the amount of sleep that Taylor Sheridan is going to be missing over the next few months. As part of the barrage of news from Paramount today ("Halo" renewal before the first season premieres, "South Park" and "Beavis and Butt-Head" set to stream exclusively on Paramount+, a new "Star Trek" film, and so very much more), we learned from TV Line that Sheridan has two more series on the way.

These new series are in addition to "Yellowstone," its prequel "1883," and "Mayor of Kingstown." Not only does he have a thousand things (estimate by me) in the works, but he shows up in cameos on his show here and there. He's also known for films like "Hell or High Water" and "Sicario." Not a bad track record. The new series are called "Lioness" and "Land Man," and I hope someone at least wrote extra coffee into his contracts.