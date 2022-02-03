Yellowstone Has Been Renewed For Season 5, Thrilling Dads Everywhere

The Paramount+ series "Yellowstone" has been renewed for a fifth season. And as the title says, this news will likely make dads happy. This will definitely make my dad happy. Not only has the show been renewed, but Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly are now series regulars for the series, too. We're probably not going to be waiting too long for the new season either, as production is beginning in May of 2022.

"Yellowstone" has been a huge hit for the Paramount streaming network, with 14 million viewers for the season 4 premiere. The season finale had over 15 million viewers. The show has also spawned a prequel spin-off entitled "1883," which is well into its first (and really fantastic) season. "Yellowstone" is the story of the Dutton family and their Montana ranch. If you're not one of the millions who've watched, here is the "Yellowstone" synopsis: