Yellowstone Has Been Renewed For Season 5, Thrilling Dads Everywhere
The Paramount+ series "Yellowstone" has been renewed for a fifth season. And as the title says, this news will likely make dads happy. This will definitely make my dad happy. Not only has the show been renewed, but Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly are now series regulars for the series, too. We're probably not going to be waiting too long for the new season either, as production is beginning in May of 2022.
"Yellowstone" has been a huge hit for the Paramount streaming network, with 14 million viewers for the season 4 premiere. The season finale had over 15 million viewers. The show has also spawned a prequel spin-off entitled "1883," which is well into its first (and really fantastic) season. "Yellowstone" is the story of the Dutton family and their Montana ranch. If you're not one of the millions who've watched, here is the "Yellowstone" synopsis:
The original drama series chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.
Home on the Range
The "Yellowstone" cast includes Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Breken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.
Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks said in a statement:
"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts ... Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."
"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.
Western shows seem to be all the rage right now, and that includes what's happening over at "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," especially the latter's episode this week. It's nice to have an interest in Westerns again, and now I want to go back and do a movie and TV marathon of them.
"Yellowstone" was co-created by Taylor Sheridan (he of the cowboy expertise) who is known for "Wind River, " Hell or High Water," and "Sicario," with John Linson. It is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephan Kay.