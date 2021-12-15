Who's Who In 1883? A Character Guide From The Cast Of The Yellowstone Prequel

LaMonica Garrett plays Thomas, a former Buffalo Soldier who is now a Pinkerton agent. He and Sam Elliott's Shea are working partners and best friends. He's calm, but you do not want to upset him. He's talented with a gun. They've been hired to help the group heading out to find a place to settle. The relationship between Thomas and Shea isn't spoken about much in the first three episodes, but it's palpable. Garrett said:

"They served together in the Civil War, but Shea was a captain and Thomas, the Buffalo Soldier. And when the war was over, the requirements for Buffalo Soldiers turned into something different than what they originally signed up for. And Thomas and Shea, we didn't sign up. These people aren't doing anything to us, it's time to leave. So they went their own way and they became Pinkerton agents. So the right hand knows what the left is doing. Shea and Thomas, they could sit at a campfire for hours and not say a word, but they're saying everything. They just know each other, they're brothers, they're best friends."

Garrett said he had a wonderful relationship with Sam Elliott as well:

"When I met Sam, before we started working, when it was in cowboy camp, he came and embraced me and we hit it off right away. So any nerves I had because I'm about to be opposite Sam Elliott for a season, they all just drained right out with his kindness and his presence and just being who he is. But yeah, it started off camera and then it bled over when we were filming."

If you're not familiar with the Pinkerton Agency, Garret explains:

"Pinkertons, they were one of the first agencies to hire Black people, to be a part of that. And they were one of the first agencies to hire women. At that time period, that's another thing that was a big deal back then. And they were the original Secret Service. They protected Abraham Lincoln, not when John Wilkes Booth was there, but before, there was another attempt on his life and they were there. And they were bigger than the military back then, because of Abraham Lincoln's vouching for them. So they were huge back then. And they have a rich history all throughout this country. I didn't know any of that stuff."

Garrett said that he learned a lot about Black cowboys in that time period and that was one of the things that drew him to the role. He said: