Mayor Of Kingstown Star Emma Laird Shares Details On The Explosive First Season [Interview]

I'm sure your character, from what I can tell from the trailer, probably cries in bad ways.

She cries so much. There was one scene in episode six where the direction was like, "So Iris sat on the bed crying." I was like, "Nope, she's not crying." I was like... "I cry so much." And I really put my foot down, and was like, " I don't want her to cry in this scene." It's a very natural response for what she goes through, but it came to a point where I just felt that she didn't need to do that. We see a lot of tears from Iris.

Based on the trailer, you can see how Iris is being set up for Jeremy Renner's character, Mike. Can you talk a little bit about your character's relationship with Mike and what it was like playing against Jeremy?

Iris is sent to Kingstown to persuade Jeremy's character to do something that my boss wants, who's in one of the prisons. And Jeremy just sees straight through it. He's like, "Get out of my office, I know what you're trying to do. No." And so, the dynamic between those two is a really nice and complicated and flawed one, and we really don't know where it goes. Even at the end of the season, we're still left thinking, "What the f*** is going on with these two people?" I think there's a layer of protectiveness that Mike feels for Iris, and he's running this town, and she's in this town, and she's very vulnerable, and I think he's got a soft spot for her. I'm not sure what Jeremy would say about that, but I would like to think that he has.

And working with Jeremy was just a bloody dream come true. He is so, so talented. It was really hard though, because I think I was in the mindset of Iris, and what Iris was wanting from a scene. And it was really hard, because he's such a good actor to experience Mike McLusky being so off with me. I'd be like, "Oh my God, Jeremy hates me!" and then it'd be like half an hour when we've cut, and he's like, "Yeah, sorry." And I'm like, "What the f***?" But it was so special, he's so talented, and he really supported me through some scenes.

There was one scene on our last week of shooting, where it was just really challenging, and all he did was just squeeze my arm, and I was like, "Oh my God, he's there for me." And he wrote me the best letter at the end of wrap, and it was just so heartfelt. I can't imagine having that first experience with anyone else. He was so supportive and patient with me as a first-timer.