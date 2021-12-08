Avatar Sequels Will Make Up An 'Epic Saga,' Producer Teases

After reclaiming its title as the highest-grossing movie in box office history following its re-release in China, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's "Avatar" is just a year away. The success of the 2009 release gave the immediate green light to four more movies and created a planned epic science-fiction pentalogy. It's taken over a decade for the second installment to arrive, but writer/director James Cameron and the rest of the creative team have been working hard not just on the sequel, but the entire series of sequels leading to "Avatar 5."

In an interview with Total Film Magazine, "Avatar" producer Jon Landau explained the delay was due to getting all four of the sequel scripts in place before filming could begin. "The scripts are the blueprint from which we work," said Landau. "So a large portion of our time was writing ... with the challenge that each of those four scripts had to individually resolve itself in a story that concludes with a big emotional resolution — but when you look at them as a whole, the connected story arc of all four movies creates an even larger epic saga."

The second "Avatar" film picks up with the avatar Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his Na'vi wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), who are forced to take their children, leave their home, and explore the regions of Pandora when an ancient threat resurfaces and pushes Jake into a war against humans.