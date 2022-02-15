Sonic Fans Rejoice: Paramount Making Sonic The Hedgehog 3 And Knuckles Spin-Off Series

The splashy announcements (among many others) were made during a Viacom investor event and Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon, was on hand to deliver the news personally. Robbins had the following to add:

"For more than three decades, Sonic the Hedgehog's universe of vibrant, unique characters has generated one of the most passionate fanbases. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with SEGA, Neal Moritz, and all our creative partners as we explore additive ways to holistically scale the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise across platforms and captivate its loyal audience around the world."

The news is not altogether surprising, even if it does seem a bit pre-emptive. 2020's "Sonic the Hedgehog" was a big hit, taking in $320 million at the box office even with its theatrical run being cut short by the pandemic. Not to mention overcoming the initial character design. In the modern era, bankable franchises are key, especially if they can be exploited for both streaming and theatrical. "Sonic" seems to check both of those boxes.

No word yet on who — if any — of the cast members will be returning for the third film, but it's like Ben Schwartz will be back as the voice of the title character. It also wouldn't be surprising to see many of the human characters such as Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik back on board. Whether or not director Jeff Fowler comes back remains to be seen.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2022.