Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer: Gotta Go Fast To The Sequel

Gotta go fast, but don't gotta go alone! That's the new Sonic motto, I assume.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" brings our bright blue buddy back to the big screen, this time joined by his old pal Tails (thankfully voiced Colleen O'Shaughnessey). With his human companions away on vacation, Sonic finds new found freedom in being left home alone — which naturally falls apart once Dr. Robotnik returns from his mushroom planet prison with a new villainous partner. That would be where Knuckles comes in, voiced to odd perfection by Idris Elba who doesn't seem to understand how naturally sexy his voice is.

And while we debate the logistics of being attracted to a red echidna, Knuckles is helping the mad scientist search for yet another powerful shiny object (this time an emerald). To defeat the forces of evil, Sonic gets to team up with Tails and use the power of friendship to triumph once more! Or the power of finding the emerald first. But given the fact that Sonic and Knuckles have a pretty long, complicated relationship in the video game lore, it's possible that befriending his fellow brightly colored animal will speed up the takedown of evil.

Writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller ("Golan the Insatiable" and "Into the Dark") are returning to write the sequel with the addition of John Whittington ("The Lego Batman Movie"). "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" also brings back the director of the first film, Jeff Fowler. Below you can check out the official synopsis and poster for the movie.

"Sonic The Hedgehog 2" is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2022.

Months later after defeating Dr. Robotnik and banishing him to a planet full of mushrooms, Sonic is ready for more freedom, as Tom and Maddie agree to let him stay home while they go on vacation. However, Dr. Robotnik, now known as Dr. Eggman, returns from the mushroom planet with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that can give the power to build and destroy civilizations. Now, Sonic and his newfound friend Tails embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into Robotnik's hands.