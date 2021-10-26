Sonic The Hedgehog 2: Idris Elba Says His Knuckles Voice Won't Be Sexy And We Don't Believe Him

When it was first announced that Idris Elba would be appearing in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" as Knuckles the Echidna, it was the casting announcement Sonic fans didn't know we wanted. For the uninitiated, Knuckles is one of the staple characters in the Sonic video game series, first starting out as a minor antagonist after being easily manipulated by Dr. Robotnik and having his brute strength weaponized against Sonic. But the red quill-covered himbo finally saw the forest for the trees and realized that Robotnik was the real enemy and joined forces with Sonic to stop the madman. The official synopsis of the new movie states that Dr. Robotnik (now going by Dr. Eggman) returns from the mushroom planet with Knuckles as his new partner in crime, so it seems pretty safe to assume that the film will end with Knuckles banding together with Sonic and Tails to take him down.

Other than that, we haven't gotten a lot of information from anyone working on the film regarding plot details or style choices. That is, until Idris Elba announced in an exclusive interview with ScreenRant that the voice he's using for the film isn't sexy:

"Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything. But I wouldn't say he was sexy. I don't think I'm going for that. That's for sure."

Idris Elba ... not ... sexy? I'm sorry. This does not compute ... and I've willingly seen "Cats" more than once.