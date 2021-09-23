Chris Pratt Is Voicing Mario In The Animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, And That's Game Over

Pratt is joined by Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and featured cameos from Mario himself, Charles Martinet ... but not as Mario.

The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22! Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

I ... uh... sure?

Charles Martinet has been voicing Mario Mario (yes, that is canonically his name) since 1992 with the game "Mario Teaches Typing," so it's very odd that he's being replaced with a celebrity voice actor. It's starting to give flashbacks of "SCOOB!" when the current cast of voice actors for the animated series was re-cast with Hollywood A-listers. No offense to Will Forte, but Matthew Lillard is the one true replacement of Casey Kasem.

It's not all bad, though. Keegan-Michael Key as Toad almost guarantees we'll get a "Toad Scream," and considering Anya Taylor-Joy is the closest thing to a princess we have in Hollywood today, she'll make a perfect Peach. Charlie Day may not have the tall and lanky look of Luigi we know and love, but he's more than proven he's got the comedic chops to pull off the role.

But then I'm reminded that the internet's least favorite Chris is going to be Mario and I'm mad all over again. Fortunately, I'm not alone. I'd share more tweets, but it's mostly just "f*cking what?" over and over again.