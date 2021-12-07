Sonic 2 Brings Back Original Video Game Voice Actor As Tails

First introduced in 1992, Tails has been voiced by a variety of voice-over artists over the years, but just as Kane Hodder has the notoriety and longevity of playing Jason Voorhees, O'Shaughnessey's work as Tails is frequently hailed as the definitive performance by fans. O'Shaughnessey took up the mantle in 2014 with the series "Sonic Boom." She's provided the voice of Tails not just in subsequent Sonic video games, but also for his cameo appearances in non-game mediums like the "Let's Meet Sonic" episode of "OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes."

Tails was introduced as the perfect Player 2 to Sonic and was designed to be appealing to younger siblings or children of whoever was in control of Player 1. He's a cute, humble, and kind-natured fox, who was often picked on due to his twin tails. Sonic, however, saw the potential in Tails, and he's been a loyal friend ever since, looking up to Sonic and dreaming that one day he'll be just like him. Tails is also a mechanical prodigy with intelligence that rivals Dr. Eggman, but according to game lore, he's not yet realized his full capabilities. This makes Tails the perfect companion to Sonic, and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" will hopefully explore this side of his character.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is currently set to release in theaters on April 8, 2022.