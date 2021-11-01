Happy Monday? Chris Pratt Will Voice Garfield In New Animated Movie

Pratt will also be voicing the Mushroom Kingdom's favorite plumber, Mario, in an upcoming adaptation, which is a double-dose of Starlord no one could have possibly predicted. Seriously, for all of the jokes we make about having 2021 Bingo cards, there's no way anyone could have imagined "Chris Pratt voices Garfield the cat and Mario the mustachioed mushroom man" would make the cut.

Garfield was created by comic artist Jim Davis in 1978. He had an animated TV series in the late '80s and early '90s, has starred in several animated movies, and was even voiced by comedy legend Bill Murray in two computer-animated features.

In news that gives us some hope, the new "Garfield" will have a script by Oscar-nominated "Finding Nemo" scribe David Reynolds. "Chicken Little" director Mark Dindal will helm the project. Reynolds and Dindal previously worked together on the funny family favorite "The Emporer's New Groove." That means there's some talent behind the project, even if we're not sure audiences are chomping at the bit for another Garfield adaptation.