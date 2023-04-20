Transformers Animated Film Is An Origin Story Set On Cybertron, Could Start New Trilogy

Very little has been revealed about this movie since it was originally announced in 2020, so it's nice to get a meaningful update, as well as confirmation that it is actually still happening. It's also interesting to learn that we'll be spending so much time on Cybertron, which is a departure. "Bumblebee" opened with an impressive sequence on the planet, but it was mere minutes long and far from a feature.

But Lorenzo di Bonaventura didn't stop there! The producer also teased that there's much more than a single movie's worth of story to mine. So, if this first one succeeds, it could jumpstart an animated "Transformers" movie trilogy:

"We're hoping that there is enough emotional construct to that, that would lead to a trilogy of it because, personally, I think there's a natural trilogy. I'm not always looking to do multiple movies, but there's a natural trilogy around their relationship. So, you're going to see Cybertron in a way you've never seen it, that no one's ever seen it before. Because we're doing an animation, we're allowed to really go all out. If you tried to make this live-action, it would probably be a billion-dollar movie or something."

Given that the "Transformers" movies have generated a hugely impressive $4.84 billion at the box office, it makes sense to try and expand the scope of it with theatrical animation. And, not for nothing, the films did technically start with "Transformers: The Movie" in 1986. Beyond that, we've seen big franchises do very well with big screen animation recently, with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" serving as the most prominent example. That, in turn, has paved the way for stuff like this summer's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." So, why not Optimus Prime and the gang?