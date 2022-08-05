Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: Everything We Know About Seth Rogen's Animated Reboot

There's just no stopping the green. More than 30 years after its release, director Steve Barron's live-action 1990 film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" remains the benchmark for movies featuring anthropomorphic, pizza-loving turtles battling villains named after office equipment. Even its sequels had a hard time replicating the curiously-perfect alchemy of Barron's superhero action-comedy, despite having larger budgets and the power of, uh, Vanilla Ice at their disposal.

One animated feature and two Michael Bay-produced live-action/CGI movies later, the "Teenage Mutant Ninjas Turtles" franchise is headed back to the big screen, this time as an animated romp titled "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." The film hales from producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, neither of whom are strangers to comic book adaptations ("Preacher," "The Boys"), animated projects ("Sausage Party," "Invincible"), or movies that center on teenagers and their shenanigans ("Superbad," "Blockers").

However, if you're expecting Goldberg and Rogen to deliver a raunchier take on the Heroes in a Half-Shell based on their previous work, think again. Instead, as the duo have described it, "Mutant Mayhem" will very much emphasize the "Teenage" part of "TMNT."