Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer: It's Time To Cowabunga Again

No matter if your screen is big or small, you just can't keep the heroes in a half-shell off of it. Following the release of the new logo on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle's Instagram account, the trailer for the new movie, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" has arrived.

The film is directed by Jeff Rowe, co-writer of "The Mitchells vs The Machines" and several episodes of "Gravity Falls" and "Disenchantment." The film is produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg; as children of the 1980s, the pair would have grown up at the height of Turtle-mania.

Rogen has said the film will be "deeply personal," and highlight the "teenage" part of these heroes. The script is credited to Brendan O'Brien, who co-wrote the 2014 Rogen comedy vehicle "Neighbors." This isn't Rogen's first foray into animation — he was a writer and producer on 2016's "Sausage Party" — but I imagine that "Mutant Mayhem" won't have as much of Rogen's trademark vulgar comedy.