Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is The Win Marvel Needed After Quantumania – But What Comes Next?

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" finally hit theaters this past weekend, marking the end of a very long journey for director James Gunn. This movie was originally supposed to come out much earlier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, but Gunn took an unplanned break to make "The Suicide Squad" instead after temporarily being fired from the film. In any event, the sequel wraps up his trilogy and did so with a bang at the box office. It was precisely the bang that Marvel and Disney needed following the disappointment that "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" ended up being.

The latest entry in the MCU earned $118.4 million domestically, which was pretty close to in line with expectations (which had it taking in $120 million). Internationally though, "Guardians 3" did stellar business, taking in $170.9 million (per The Numbers), which was far better than expected. The film opened in 52 territories, including China. While China hasn't been particularly friendly to Hollywood movies since the pandemic began, the film made $28.1 million there, which was a bit more than anticipated. Although "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" opened to $48.5 million in China back in 2017, not to mention $146.5 million domestically.

Yes, the numbers in North America aren't quite on par with its predecessor, but "GOGT3" outperformed "GOTG2," which debuted at $106 million overseas in 37 markets, and that didn't include China, Russia, or South Korea. The main thing is, Disney got a better-than-expected result in just about every country outside of the U.S. and Canada, which is a very good thing. Its A CinemaScore doesn't hurt matters either, as that suggests strong word of mouth in the weeks to come.