Marvel Was On James Gunn's Side 'The Whole Time' After Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Firing

James Gunn is the director responsible for making "Guardians of the Galaxy" a gigantic franchise and one of the most beloved teams in Marvel's entire catalog. Before Gunn's 2014 film, these characters were on the publisher's D-list. Now? Gunn is on the verge of delivering the finale to his trilogy, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which is one of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2023. But there was a time, almost five years ago now, when it looked like he wouldn't get to finish telling his story.

In July 2018, Gunn was fired by Disney over a series of controversial jokes he had made on Twitter years prior, before ultimately being officially reinstated in March 2019. Speaking in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, Gunn recalled being "bummed" and describing the whole thing as "traumatic." He also said, though, that virtually everyone at Marvel had his back.

"What happened was I got fired and it didn't just go away," Gunn explained. "Maybe if it just went away, it wouldn't have been on people's minds. But the fans didn't let it go. The press didn't let it go. The cast didn't let it go. It made it hard to ignore." Gunn said that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was "on my side the whole time," adding that he also heard Disney's Alan Horn "was struggling with it, ethically. Alan Horn is a good man. And he couldn't sleep at night."

Looking back at it now, Gunn remembers the kindness he received most of all: