Don't Let That Title Fool You: Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Isn't Really A Beast Wars Movie

This post contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

The sole impetus behind the birth of the "Transformers" fictional universe was the advertisement and sale of Hasbro's Generation 1 toy line, in which toy robots could be "transformed" into other playable forms, including cool-looking cars and wild beasts. Considering that the primary aim behind the G1 "Transformers" animated series (which first premiered in 1984) was to sell toys to a certain demographic, there was little emphasis on creative worldbuilding or a need to transcend its end goal. That is, until, "Beast Wars: Transformers" came into the scene, shaking up the core premise of "Transformers" with interesting character dynamics and complex, ever-evolving lore. For the first time, the motivations of the shapeshifting robots mattered — while Hasbro still hoped to earn massive profits (and they did), the series had an air of sincere earnestness when it came to the characters that inhabited its wild, eventful world.

With "Creed II" director Steven Caple Jr. helming "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," a film that treats its premise with a similar brand of earnestness, there is a glimmer of hope for the franchise to finally transform into something more meaningful. While the previous "Transformer" films were loosely based on franchise lore, "Rise of the Beasts" directly incorporates aspects from the "Beast Wars" series by introducing the Maximals and Predacons, descendants of the Autobots and Decepticons respectively, after the Great Upgrade.

However, are these tenets enough to make "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" a "Beast Wars" movie? Unfortunately, the answer is no: although the film is more than willing to pay homage to its roots, it gets lost in the process of reinventing itself as a "Transformers" movie and does not wield the hallmarks of the eccentric, beloved animated series die-hard fans know and love.