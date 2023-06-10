Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Is In A Tight Race With Spider-Verse At The Weekend Box Office

In December 2018, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" faced a brutally tough second weekend. After just one week in theaters, it had to try and hold its own at the Christmas box office against three major new releases: "Aquaman," "Bumblebee," and "Mary Poppins Returns."

Inevitably, "Into the Spider-Verse" got knocked down to fourth place — but that wasn't the end of the story. The ambitious animated superhero story had dropped just 53.4 percent from its opening weekend, despite all the fresh competition. That strong hold continued in the weeks and months that followed, and "Spider-Verse" went on to outgross "Bumblebee" at the domestic office and "Mary Poppins Returns" at the worldwide box office.

Almost five years later, there's a sense of déja vu as "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" once again faces second-weekend competition from the release of a new "Transformers" movie. This time, it's a much tighter race. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Friday's numbers indicate that "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" will eke out a victory, claiming the No. 1 spot with an opening weekend in the vicinity of $60 million. That's Paramount's estimate, anyway; THR notes that it's "on the high end of expectations," and according to The Wrap, industry estimates point to a slightly lower $58 million weekend.

Meanwhile, Sony's estimate of a $56 million second weekend for "Across the Spider-Verse" is considered conservative, and some analysts are predicting that it will hold on to the No. 1 spot for a second weekend. Of course, the ranking doesn't matter much outside of adding a little sports-like excitement for us box office watchers. What's really fascinating is that an animated superhero movie is now a serious threat to the opening weekend of a core "Transformers" sequel.