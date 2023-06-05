Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Just Pulled A Dark Knight At The Box Office

It's pretty much always a big occasion when a major superhero movie arrives in theaters, as these comic book adaptations still tend to be the biggest of big blockbusters Hollywood has to offer. Case in point, Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just notched the second-biggest opening weekend at the box office in 2023 thus far, trailing only "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($146.3 million), which is the biggest video game movie ever — by a considerable margin. What's more, the animated sequel did something so immensely rare that it is difficult to find comparisons.

"Across the Spider-Verse" opened to $120.5 million, easily taking the top spot on the charts this past weekend, dethroning Disney's "The Little Mermaid" ($40.6 million), per The Numbers. That represents an absolutely massive increase over 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which opened to $35.3 million on its way to a $375.5 million global finish. What we're seeing is a near-unheard-of 3.41 multiplier from the opening weekend of the original to the sequel. That's downright remarkable. To be clear, this simply does not happen. While sequels can gross more than their predecessors, an increase of this size is dizzying.

The only comparison I could find that was in the same ballpark is Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," which opened to $158.4 million in 2008, after "Batman Begins" debuted to $48.7 million in 2005. So yeah, that's some pretty good company to be in. In more recent history, "John Wick: Chapter 2" making about double what the original "John Wick" made was about as impressive as it gets. The fact that "Across the Spider-Verse" is now poised to make what the original made worldwide during its entire run in a matter of weeks? Stunning.