The Super Mario Bros. Movie Hits $500 Million In A Week, Now The Top Video Game Movie Of All Time

Well, that certainly didn't take long. After just a week in theaters, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has officially become the highest-grossing movie of 2023 thus far, eclipsing the $500 million mark and surpassing the gross of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" ($474.4 million). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the animated film has amassed a grand total of $508.7 million in ticket sales as of Thursday, April 13. With that, the film is not only the king of the year (for now), it's also officially the biggest video game movie in history.

Frankly, it's not even all that close. Currently ranking second on the all-time charts is 2016's "Warcraft," which earned $438.8 million during its run. Although it notoriously bombed domestically, taking in just $47.3 million in North America, "Warcraft" was basically bailed out by a massive turnout in China. In any event, that adaptation is now in Mario's review mirror, as Nintendo's partnership with animation studio Illumination and Universal Pictures has proved to be incredibly fruitful. The question now becomes; just how high can "Mario" fly?

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" looks to win its second weekend at the box office as well, easily fending off "Renfield" and "The Pope's Exorcist." It should be over the $600 million mark come Monday and, realistically, only a couple of movies stand between it and finishing 2023 as the biggest movie of the year. If "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Fast X" can't deliver gigantic pre-pandemic sized hits, then we're likely looking at this year's box office champion and, in all likelihood, the next movie to cross the coveted $1 billion threshold.