Renfield's Box Office Is Off To A Disappointing Start Against Super Mario Bros.

Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage is starring in his first studio movie in over a decade with the release of Universal Pictures' "Renfield." What's more, the film sees Cage playing the iconic role of Dracula in director Chris McKay's unique take on literature's most beloved bloodsucker. While the movie has much going for it on paper, including a great cast led by Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina, its financial fate looks a little grim, as the early box office returns have not been great.

It's early, but according to Variety, "Renfield" took in just $900,000 in Thursday night preview screenings. That sets it up for a $10 million (give or take) domestic debut. Competition is certainly going to be an issue as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is going to easily top the charts in its second weekend following its record-shattering $377 million global opening. But McKay's latest also comes with a $65 million budget, which isn't helping its case any. With a budget of that size, Universal likely needs it to make $150 million worldwide — very conservatively — to call it a win.

Hoult stars as Dracula's loyal servant in the film who, after centuries of servitude, is ready to see if there's a life outside of serving his vampiric boss. Critics have been a bit mixed on Universal's horror/comedy take on the classic monster, with the film sitting at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes (although the audience score is at a solid 82%). Still, it's got an uphill battle to fight and the road ahead looks increasingly rough.