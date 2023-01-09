M3GAN Didn't Just Do Well At The Box Office — She Slayed

January 2023 is proving to be fertile ground for the box office already, which goes against the historical record of the month being a dumping ground for studios. Case in point, Universal and Blumhouse released their sci-fi/thriller "M3GAN" in theaters this past weekend as the year's first new major wide release – and it made an absolute killing. The film, directed by Gerard Johnstone, ended up pulling in a stellar $30.2 million on its opening weekend, well ahead of Friday's projections, which had it taking in $20 million on the high end. So yeah, "M3GAN" made a ridiculous amount of money, and word of mouth seems to be scarily strong.

Did "M3GAN" manage to top "Avatar: The Way of Water?" No, but that hardly matters, as everything in the movie business is relative. This was counter-programming of the most perfect order and, against a budget of just $12 million, the James Wan-produced, PG-13-rated horror flick figures to be the start of a brand new franchise. Not to be overlooked is the fact that this was an original film from "Malignant" screenwriter Akela Cooper, which is not based on any pre-existing IP. It currently sits at $45 million worldwide, or nearly four times its production budget, after just one weekend in theaters.

Critics were a big help, as "M3GAN" currently holds a stellar 94% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also holds a decent 79% audience rating to go with a B CinemaScore. Those numbers are more than good enough to keep the money coming in for several weeks, especially since that PG-13 rating ensures that teens can go see this thing without much restriction.