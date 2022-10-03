Smile Won The Box Office But Bros Bombed In A Mixed Weekend For Original Movies

Director Parker Finn's "Smile," which serves as his feature directorial debut, won the weekend with a reported $22 million haul, according to Box Office Mojo. The film, which debuted at Fantastic Fest recently, entered the weekend with largely positive reviews and helped to kick off the Halloween season. The clever marketing campaign and simple hook worked like gangbusters. The movie came with a $17 million budget, meaning that it's well on its way to becoming a hit. Internationally, it pulled in an additional $14.5 million for a grand total of $36.5 million. If it can avoid a massive drop before "Halloween Ends" arrives in a couple of weeks, this will be another huge win for Paramount in a year full of wins for the studio.

Most importantly, it's another win for original horror. While horror has performed well in the post-pandemic theatrical landscape, it was a bit iffy as to whether or not original horror would do as well as something like "Scream" or "Halloween Kills." Yet, we had "Barbarian" top the charts recently, and "The Black Phone" is arguably one of the biggest hits of the year (relative to its budget). The very good news is that audiences have shown that they are very much open to original genre films, and that will encourage studios to put money into them in the future. Money is, after all, the primary language that Hollywood speaks.