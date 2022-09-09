Why The Woman King Is The 'New Blueprint' For Film, According To Lashana Lynch

Also speaking at the #TakeUpSpace panel star and producer Viola Davis recounted the typical but arduous process of being a Black female producer in Hollywood. During the discussion, she talked about how she has to fight for even the smallest stories and changes, from hiring Black hair stylists and makeup artists to preserving certain plot elements. Thankfully, the production of "The Woman King" had the right people, both in front of and behind the camera, that could bring its unfiltered vision to life.

According to Lynch, this won't be the last time this happens, either. "It's not a moment," she said. "Actually, maybe it's not even a movement. This is just the industry. This is what the industry could look like. So I would like the industry [and] the world to just get used to it. Get used to seeing this."

And what is "this," exactly? In the case of "The Woman King," it is a movie directed and led by Black women in a story about defying colonialism and societal expectations. Nestled in the African Kingdom of Dahomey, the all-female regiment known as the Agojie is led by General Nanisca (Davis) as an attempt to ward off colonizers and slave traders from their kingdom. Lynch plays Izogie, a fighter in the Agojie.

Joining Davis and Lynch are Thuso Mbedu, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Angélique Kidjo. After premiering at TIFF on September 9, "The Woman King" will arrive in theaters on September 16.