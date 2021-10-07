No Time To Die Star Lashana Lynch Would Love To Play Her Character Again

There's a new 007 in town and her name is Nomi. That's it, just Nomi. She only has the one name, so we can't do the usual 007 thing and introduce her by her last name first, then first and last name. However, she's played by Lynch — Lashana Lynch — in "No Time to Die."

You may recognize Lynch from "Captain Marvel," where she portrayed Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau, a friend of Carol Danvers and the mother of Monica Lambeau, both of whom will return in "The Marvels." In "No Time to Die" you can also see Lynch co-piloting a glider with the original 007, James Bond, played by Daniel Craig in his final outing as the super-spy.

This was shown in the final trailer, so it's no big spoiler, unless you prefer to avoid movie marketing altogether and would rather not know anything about anything (in which case, why are you reading this?!) We've known for some time that Lynch would be coming on board as 007 alongside the retired Bond, who obviously gets pulled back into the action in "No Time to Die."

Lynch recently spoke to ComicBook.com, where she sounded eager about the possibility of Nomi returning to the Bond franchise in the future. She said:

"I'm so attached to Nomi, obviously, as you can imagine, but I would love to reacquaint myself with her again. I think for a character like that, it would be worth exploring, obviously. I do think, though, that if we never see her again, her introduction to the franchise and the way that she goes out is just so stylish and makes complete sense to the franchise and also nips things quite well in terms of what I've created for the world."