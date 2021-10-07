No Time To Die Star Lashana Lynch Would Love To Play Her Character Again
There's a new 007 in town and her name is Nomi. That's it, just Nomi. She only has the one name, so we can't do the usual 007 thing and introduce her by her last name first, then first and last name. However, she's played by Lynch — Lashana Lynch — in "No Time to Die."
You may recognize Lynch from "Captain Marvel," where she portrayed Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau, a friend of Carol Danvers and the mother of Monica Lambeau, both of whom will return in "The Marvels." In "No Time to Die" you can also see Lynch co-piloting a glider with the original 007, James Bond, played by Daniel Craig in his final outing as the super-spy.
This was shown in the final trailer, so it's no big spoiler, unless you prefer to avoid movie marketing altogether and would rather not know anything about anything (in which case, why are you reading this?!) We've known for some time that Lynch would be coming on board as 007 alongside the retired Bond, who obviously gets pulled back into the action in "No Time to Die."
Lynch recently spoke to ComicBook.com, where she sounded eager about the possibility of Nomi returning to the Bond franchise in the future. She said:
"I'm so attached to Nomi, obviously, as you can imagine, but I would love to reacquaint myself with her again. I think for a character like that, it would be worth exploring, obviously. I do think, though, that if we never see her again, her introduction to the franchise and the way that she goes out is just so stylish and makes complete sense to the franchise and also nips things quite well in terms of what I've created for the world."
"Hot on Her Having Agency"
As an actor, Lynch did her homework, fleshing out Nomi's backstory by writing to herself. She explained:
"I had written a whole backstory, I think I even wrote some letters to myself or some journals in the thoughts of Nomi, to get the backstory and ensure that there was enough there that I could springboard off of when we were doing alternate lines or when something wasn't sitting right with me. I would ask [co-writer] Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] if we could maybe, I don't know, feel this out differently or ask [director] Cary [Joji Fukunaga] if we could just get her to enter the room in a different way. It all made a massive difference in the end."
Doing research and putting some of herself into the character enabled Lynch to be "free-flowing" and gel with her collaborators, including the film's producers, who were "hot on her having agency."
You can see how it all turned out when "No Time to Die" comes to U.S. theaters this Friday, October 8, 2022.