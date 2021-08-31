No Time To Die Final Trailer: It's Time To Say Goodbye To Daniel Craig's Bond (For Real, This Time)

After a long wait, we've reached the final stretch in the lead-up to the release of "No Time to Die." So what better time to get a little nostalgic? This trailer rips a page out of the well-worn playbook for conclusive blockbuster endings, taking viewers on a trip down memory lane through 2006's "Casino Royale" and the loss of Bond's love, Vesper (Eva Green); 2008's "Quantum of Solace" that dealt with the immediate aftermath; 2012's "Skyfall;" and finally to 2015's "Spectre." Though that last Bond movie debuted to a thoroughly mixed reception and a critical thrashing, "No Time to Die" continues to remind us that it serves as a direct sequel, carrying over many of the same elements such as Léa Seydoux's Madeleine Swann and at least a cameo from Christoph Waltz's Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

Much of the trailer repurposes old footage and lines of dialogue, leaving roughly half the new trailer to introduce a few glimpses of brand-new footage — most of which involves Rami Malek's mysterious villain Safin, along with newcomers Paloma (Ana de Armas) and Nomi (Lashana Lynch). Safin represents a threat that strikes at the heart of Bond's newfound relationship with Madeleine Swann, coming at a time when Bond may be reaching yet another crossoroads of sorts with MI6.

As the unambiguous swan song for Daniel Craig's tenure, the question at the forefront of every fan's mind is whether this will be the Bond movie to finally kill off the superspy or if he'll be allowed to drive off into the sunset of retirement. This trailer gives no indication either way, but what's certain is that we'll be saying farewell to Craig's Bond one way or another.

"No Time to Die" will release in U.S. theaters on October 8, 2021 while U.K. theater-goers will get to see it a little earlier, on September 30, 2021.

You can also watch an alternate international trailer below: