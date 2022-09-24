A Viral Marketing Campaign For Smile Is Photobombing Baseball Games (And The Today Show)

Creative marketing is the best. There's nothing like going about your day and suddenly noticing that gas costs 34 cents because "The Wonder Years" is back, or that all your favorite actors suddenly have red balloons in their Instagram posts. Since moving to LA, I've barely been able to leave my house without being bombarded by everything from free flowers to floating beach-side advertisements to NFT coupons, all circulating in the name of spreading buzz for TV shows and movies. When it comes to horror films, though, surprise marketing can be as freaky as it is fun.

That's certainly the case with "Smile," the Paramount horror flick set for a theatrical release this week. The marketing team behind the film is going all out this weekend with a campaign that seems to involve a website, a hotline, and — most notably — a bunch of creepily smiling audience plants that are at once hilarious and unnerving.

Jomboy Media took note of the latter phenomena in a Twitter post yesterday, sharing a video in which a security guard at an MLB game between the Oakland A's and the New York Mets approached a woman who was smiling unnervingly and wearing a yellow shirt emblazoned with the word "Smile."

The absolute balls on this security guard to confront a literal demon pic.twitter.com/39o7is11PU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 24, 2022

The audience member seemed to be placed in the perfect position to haunt the back of the shot with her intense, unblinking smile. Soon, people started noticing smilers were popping up at other live events as well.