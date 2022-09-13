Barbarian Is The Closet Thing 2022 Has To Its Own Malignant

After Madison's husband is killed, and she is attacked in what seems to be a home invasion, "Malignant" settles into the groove of a murder-mystery. As the killer moves on to other victims, Madison begins to have visions of their horrific crimes. Just as strange, she starts to uncover dark and bizarre secrets about her past, like the fact she has no memories of her life prior to being adopted when she was 8. Madison also had an imaginary friend named Gabriel, whom she would speak to in ways that unsettled her parents. Yet, even as it reveals more and more, the film does an excellent job of making it unclear how all these puzzle pieces fit together.

Similarly, "Barbarian" heavily hints something awful will happen after Tess decides to spend the night at the rental home with Keith. She briefly wakes up to find the door to her bedroom inexplicably open and Keith having a nightmare as he sleeps in the living room. And then... it's the next morning. Everything's fine, and Tess races off to her job interview after over-sleeping, along the way noting the neighborhood around her rental home is entirely rundown (a detail she missed the night before in the dark of night and pouring rain). It's a terrific subversion, having Tess cross paths with a stranger on a dark and stormy night in a creepy area, only for nothing bad to actually happen.

It's only after her interview that things go south for Tess. A local homeless man chases her into the rental house, insisting she get out. Then, a search for toilet paper sends Tess into the house's basement, where she uncovers a disturbing hidden room with a camera and a flight of stairs leading into a subterranean tunnel inhabited by a mutated figure dubbed "The Mother," played by Matthew Patrick Davis.