The Spoiler-Filled Story Behind Malignant's Craziest Moments [Interview]

I want to know the timeline of events, how you two built this idea out. At one point you have to say, okay, he's got to be wearing a coat. Then, he's got to emerge from the back of the head. Then, he's got to run around backwards and do parkour.

We spent months developing this, months in our home with our doggies in his office going back and forth. We were challenging each other. For example, we knew that something had to trigger his response. It was the head smashing that makes [Gabriel] start to come out. This is interesting, because I'm reading articles and I don't see anybody paying attention to the nuances of this film because it's so balls to the wall. And I get it. It's insane. Who the f**k has time to pay attention to these details?

He starts coming out slowly. Then it's a little bit, and then you see a sliver, and then you see a little bit more of his face where he's hiding. He's not ready to fully come out. That's what happens at the police precinct.

We really had to figure out how the final reveal was going to happen at the end, but we knew there had to be a trigger. That was our trigger. Then we started thinking, "Okay, so when he's committing all these crimes, how does it work?" Can we do it backwards? We were literally in his office just going, "Wait, how do you grab something like this? How do you hold the knife?" It was really difficult. It's like... I want to go to Mars. I want to go to Venus. I have no idea how I'm going to get there! We didn't know how is this going to work? Are we going to find a contortionist that actually can do that?

We did. We found it in Marina Mazepa. She's absolutely incredible. She blew us away the first time we met her, because it just wouldn't have been possible without somebody that actually has this body capacity. There's not a lot of CGI when it comes to her movement, to Gabriel's movements. That's real. The fight scenes, the stabbings — all of that is real, and it's done backwards.

When did you realize your killer's main weapon was going to be a modified trophy?

We knew he had to have an amazing weapon. We were like, "What would he use?" It had to be something original. It had to be something crazy. That's where we both came in. My pitch was that it's a trophy that has to do with [the first victim's] performance in surgery. Then James started designing it, the actual design, the drawing with the handles. It's from... With the leaves, from Greek mythology. The guy who flies. Hermes?

Hermes. Yeah.

He has the wings, if I'm not mistaken. He's also part of healing. It all ties together to represent something medical. That was a very kind of...

You're perverting all the medical imagery into a killer weapon.

Exactly. He's holding these two handles between his fingers and then you have the blade coming out right at the top. Basically, he bludgeons her with the bottom until it breaks off. Then he takes the weapon and he sharpens it. For him, it's all part of his vengeance. It's all part of the plan. It's so beautifully coming together.