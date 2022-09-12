Justin Long Was Too Scared To Finish Barbarian's Script On His First Read

Every once in a while, a wild, surprising horror movie makes the round that prompts fans to give each other the same advice upon watching it: go in cold. Don't read synopses, and don't even watch the trailer, but instead get your butt to theaters (if you can) and check it out for yourself while the element of surprise is still on the filmmakers' side. I haven't been able to do that last part yet, but I've heard through the horror-loving grapevine that the new movie "Barbarian," starring Justin Long, Bill Skarsgard, and Georgina Campbell, is one such film.

The movie, which in the briefest of descriptions is about a double-booked short-term home rental, shocked /Film critic Ryan Scott when he saw it. In his review, he wrote, "You are not ready for the absolute unpredictable roller coaster of craziness that is about to happen to you when this movie hits theaters. It is the unexpected surprise of the year." Apparently, audiences aren't the only ones who weren't prepared for what "Barbarian" has to offer: one of its stars wasn't either.

In an interview with The AV Club, Long revealed that, ahead of being cast in the film, he had to stop himself from reading the script all in one night when it spooked him badly. "It sounds like one of those made-up anecdotes," Long told the outlet, "But I was in an RV park, a very scary environment, like a horror movie environment, and in the middle of Louisiana." The actor said the remote area had all sorts of night-time sounds that triggered his fear of the dark and the unknown, and he ultimately made himself set the pages aside.