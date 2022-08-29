Kevin Smith Is Apparently Making A Sequel To One Of His Strangest Films [Exclusive]

Say what you will about Kevin Smith but ever since his heart attack a handful of years ago, the filmmaker behind "Clerks" has done precisely what he wants to do, and it's hard not to respect it — especially since Smith is making pretty cheap movies like "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" that aren't putting studios at risk in any way. But Smith may be getting ready to do something truly unexpected as he is apparently aiming to make "Tusk 2" a reality. Yes, it appears Smith is at least toying with the idea of making a sequel to his 2014 walrus horror movie. This is not a joke.

Our very own Lex Briscuso recently spoke with Justin Long, who starred in "Tusk," about his upcoming film "Barbarian." During the conversation, Long revealed that Smith is actually toying with the idea of a sequel. "You'll be happy to hear, Kevin [Smith] just announ– I mean, I guess they're talking about it. They're doing 'Tusk 2,' I think," Long said. Long doubled down, saying the following:

"He texted us all the other day, Haley [Joel Osment] and Genesis [Rodriguez], and he told us that he wanted to do it, and I thought it was a joke. And then I realized he was being serious. And then one of the [other] interviewers said, 'Yeah, he said the same to me.'"

So there we have it. This is apparently something that Smith is actually kicking around in earnest. He may be saying #WalrusYes again, despite the fact that the director has made a lot of jokes at his own expense about his "dopey walrus movie" in the years since its release.