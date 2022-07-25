Clerks III Got Made Because Lionsgate Sold So Many Jay And Silent Bob Reboot Blu-Rays [Comic-Con]

It is worth pointing out that Saban Films had theatrical distribution of the film, so Lionsgate was basing its decision purely on what they saw from home video sales. It is also worth mentioning that Kevin Smith tends to make relatively cheap films, which certainly helps. Still, in an era when Blu-ray sales are said to be drying up and the industry at large is looking for other revenue streams to help make up the difference, this is a fascinating story. The fact that a sequel got the green light because of physical media sales in the 2020s is downright strange, if not unwelcome.

From a business perspective, Lionsgate has been playing a smart game by making deals with other streaming services to license its content, while also doing well with mid-budget movies such as "John Wick," a market many other studios had been ignoring. It appears as though they also have a well-functioning home video business that provided a unique business opportunity. If Smith's fans will turn out well enough in terms of buying physical media to justify making a lower-budget movie on its own, whatever is made from theatrical distribution and streaming can, in theory, becoming icing on the cake. In an era where few things feel certain, this feels like good business and, beyond that, it's just downright fascinating.

"Clerks III" is set to hit theaters this fall.