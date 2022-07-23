Barbarian Early Buzz: 'The WTF Movie Of The Year' [Comic-Con]

There are early movie screenings, and then there are early movie screenings at San Diego Comic-Con. There's just something about the atmosphere of the nerd-friendly event that makes it all hit differently and, if you ask us, we simply wouldn't have it any other way. The convention's grand return after taking a pandemic-induced break features multiple special screenings: first up was director Dan Trachtenberg's latest entry in the "Predator" franchise, simply (and evocatively!) titled "Prey." Needless to say, the reactions have been nothing but glowing.

Next comes "Barbarian," the horror movie with a premise that resembles the unholy union between haunted house and home invasion thrillers. Written and directed by Zach Cregger ("Miss March," "Wrecked"), "Barbarian" stars Georgina Campbell as the unfortunate protagonist whose visit to a Detroit-based rental home takes a turn for the surreal. Met at the door by unexpected squatter Keith (Bill Skarsgård), one thing leads to another and their tense arrangement inevitably leads to, ah, complications. The rest of the cast includes Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, Jaymes Butler, and more.

Early social media reactions have begun pouring in from Comic-Con, so read on to see what those lucky enough to be in attendance have to say, and check out a new clip from "Barbarian" below.