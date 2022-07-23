Barbarian Early Buzz: 'The WTF Movie Of The Year' [Comic-Con]

Barbarian 20th Century Studios
By Jeremy Mathai/July 23, 2022 11:30 am EDT

There are early movie screenings, and then there are early movie screenings at San Diego Comic-Con. There's just something about the atmosphere of the nerd-friendly event that makes it all hit differently and, if you ask us, we simply wouldn't have it any other way. The convention's grand return after taking a pandemic-induced break features multiple special screenings: first up was director Dan Trachtenberg's latest entry in the "Predator" franchise, simply (and evocatively!) titled "Prey." Needless to say, the reactions have been nothing but glowing.

Next comes "Barbarian," the horror movie with a premise that resembles the unholy union between haunted house and home invasion thrillers. Written and directed by Zach Cregger ("Miss March," "Wrecked"), "Barbarian" stars Georgina Campbell as the unfortunate protagonist whose visit to a Detroit-based rental home takes a turn for the surreal. Met at the door by unexpected squatter Keith (Bill Skarsgård), one thing leads to another and their tense arrangement inevitably leads to, ah, complications. The rest of the cast includes Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, Jaymes Butler, and more. 

Early social media reactions have begun pouring in from Comic-Con, so read on to see what those lucky enough to be in attendance have to say, and check out a new clip from "Barbarian" below.

Barbarian early buzz

Folks, sometimes it's best to listen to your instincts and say no to the sinister man inviting you to stay the night. Then again, where would the fun be in that? "Barbarian" unleashed its thrills and scares upon eager audiences at this year's Comic-Con special screening, with /Film's own Ryan Scott in attendance. Here's what he had to say about the horror flick:

Other critics and horror fans who saw "Barbarian" were similarly wowed:

For the rest of us, "Barbarian" opens wide in theaters on on September 9, 2022.

In "Barbarian," a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double-booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Recommended