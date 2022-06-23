Barbarian Trailer: This Is Why You Don't Go In The Basement

Something extremely weird is going on in a rental home in the middle of nowhere. No, truly, I have no idea what the heck is going on.

I'm talking about the brand new trailer for the upcoming horror thriller, "Barbarian," in which a young woman arrives at the rental home she booked and finds another guest has already made himself at home. Directed by Zach Cregger ("Miss March," "Wrecked"), "Barbarian" at first seems to have a standard "stranger danger" premise, but the trailer hints that things take a mysterious and unexpected turn down the line.

There's no dearth of haunted house and home invasion films in the horror genre, which is replete with shady basements (almost always the site for trapped victims or ritualistic offerings) and characters who are not what they seem to be. However, "Barbarian" seems to be playing with this oft-used premise as the trailer suggests the real threat is not the house, but what lurks underneath it.