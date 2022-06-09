Nope Trailer: Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Is Almost Here

The story is finally starting to take shape. A little less than two months out from the release of Jordan Peele's third feature film, "Nope," we now have a final trailer that has put together the pieces for us — which leads me to believe there is a lot still left to be discovered when the film actually releases.

The final trailer for the film has arrived, and the three-minute sneak peek gives us a lot of insight into the world of the film. In this trailer, one big illumination — and the biggest takeaway from this bout of new footage — sets the scene for the forthcoming film: lead characters James and Jill Haywood (played respectively by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) are going out of their way to spot and track unidentified flying objects and, they hope, aliens.

The trailer frames the actual premise of the film and starts really showcasing the story; there's no more mystery here, at least within this footage, but that's not a bad thing. Since we started getting promotional material for this film, everything has been shrouded in secrecy. It's been a great tactic to drum up suspense and intrigue — I mean, we're still talking about footage from this film with a sharp and observant eye, so the initial set-up of mystery has done its job. But now, it's exciting to see the curtain being lifted on some of the film's major concepts that we all were only guessing about up until this point.