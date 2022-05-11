Keke Palmer Explains How Jordan Peele's Nope Will Be Different From Get Out And Us

Some people possess the unfortunate and limited viewpoint that Peele is making "Black horror," when the reality is that Peele is doing so much more than that. "I'm excited to just represent a really cool character that is not solely defined by their complexion," Palmer said. "I think Jordan [Peele] has done a great job in all his films of talking about something." She continued by addressing that while "Get Out" is obviously a horror story about the realities of racism, "Us" is a film about class. Peele has been very vocal about how "Us" is a horror film featuring a Black family, but that the story is not about Blackness, and many film analysts have encouraged and affirmed his statement.

"With 'Nope' you'll take whatever you take from that," said Palmer. "But I just love how with everything he does, while there will be Black leads, the gag isn't always that you're Black."

Palmer said that the film follows Peele's tradition of using horror as a vehicle to comment on something bigger, saying the film "uses the horror genre as a way to [examine] what we are all running from, or what we all get so totally obsessed with, how it defines us, how it brings us to the edge." If Peele's reputation has proven anything thus far, it's that we should never try to put him in a box or assume we know what tricks he's got up his sleeve. Rest assured, whatever style of horror he pulls out of his hat, it's going to be magical.