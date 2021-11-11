Motherly Clip: A Home Invasion Thriller About Revenge And Moms [Exclusive]

What would you do to protect your child from those would might wish them harm?

These are the uncomfortable questions at the forefront of "Motherly," a new horror/thriller that sees a mother and her young daughter become the targets of a home invasion. With a plot that's described straightforwardly as, "A single mother is attacked by a vengeful couple who believe she's responsible for their daughter's murder," the film appears to take a suspenseful and unflinching look at the kinds of actions that people are capable of doing when pushed to the limit. As all the most effective films in the genre tend to do, "Motherly" taps into the broadest and universal fears — in this case, ones that have haunted parents at one point or another — in order to craft a visceral and deeply personal thriller.

Check out an exclusive clip from "Motherly" below.