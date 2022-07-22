Prey Early Buzz: The Latest Predator Movie Is A Brutal, Gritty Creature Feature

"Prey" is set 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation, wherein warrior tribes adept at surviving amist harsh conditions live. Most of the "Predator" films have fairly contemporary settings — for instance, in 2018's "The Predator," a predator spaceship lands on Earth, and the human protagonists are tasked with taking out these advanced aliens before they manage to invade the planet. Tonally and thematically, "Prey" has a more primal, survivalist tone that very literally hinges on the survival of the fittest. Does this shift in premise work in favor of the latest installment?

/Film's very own Chris Evangelista touches upon this aspect, saying that it feels more like a "revisionist Western" than a clear-cut "Predator" sequel, while emphasizing that this does not necessarily mar the viewing experience, and the film is enjoyable as a whole:

PREY feels less like a PREDATOR sequel and more like a revisionist Western that a Predator suddenly crash lands into. And I dug that! Could do without the abundance of CGI blood, but there are some gorgeous visuals here that really shouldâ€™ve been given a shot on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/zAQM7Iji6W — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) July 22, 2022

/Film and Bloody Disgusting's Matt Donato says that "Prey" might be the most solid entry into the franchise since "Predator," while praising Midthunder's stellar performance and recognizing that the true essence of the franchise lies in brutality-fueled action:

#PREY is, indeed, the best Predator entry since PREDATOR. All praise to Amber Midthunder who owns the screen against her alien foe. Itâ€™s back to the bloody basics of a thrilling hunt that delivers everything I want from a Predator flick in its brutally primal glory. pic.twitter.com/2QWpwOgwGI — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) July 22, 2022

/Film's Jeff Ewing also praises the film, calling it the best since the original.

#Prey is an excellent, action packed entry to the franchise that creatively takes it in new directions. Itâ€™s the best since the original, with great central characters and a fun, menacing new Yautja design. Loved it. — Jeff Ewingâ€™s gettinâ€™ weird @FantasiaFest (@ReelJeffEwing) July 22, 2022

Fandom's Eric Goldman also maintains that "Prey" is the best entry since the original, and offers appreciation for Midthunder and the visceral action sequences that feature a human vs predator showdown:

Oh, hey, the #Prey embargo lifted. I loved this movie! It's so cool. Delivers really great and exciting action sequences featuring a badass Predator vs. an awesome Amber Midthunder. Totally makes the most of its premise and easily the best Predator movie since the original. pic.twitter.com/Zn6XvNRAoF — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 22, 2022

Shannon McGrew of Nightmarish Conjurings also echoes a similar sentiment, while stating that while "Prey" manages etch its own distinct identity, it also carries with it the essence of the franchise, featuring action-heavy sequences that are worth watching: