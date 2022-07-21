Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: 7 Things We Learned From The Comic-Con Panel

Perhaps it's appropriate that San Diego Comic-Con 2022 properly kicked off with a panel dedicated to Paramount Pictures' "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." After all, this one project connects the disparate ends of what Comic-Con was and is: This a movie based on the world's most popular roleplaying game, a true cornerstone of traditional geek culture, adapted into a massive blockbuster adventure film starring movie stars like Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant. Dungeons & Dragons is a name that means something to generations of nerds, and because of its very nature as a flexible, story-driven tabletop experience, that exact meaning can differ wildly from person to person.

And to writer/directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, that exact meaning looks to be a blend of big adventure and very silly comedy, all framed with a touch of heavy metal fantasy. The filmmakers took to the Hall H stage alongside producer Jeremy Latcham, Pine, Rodriguez, Lillis, Grant, and Page to introduce two clips from the movie, debut the first trailer, and share stories about the making of the film.

Here's what we learned, and what you need to know.