Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer: Who Needs Heroes When You Have Thieves?

I am not a D&D player, but I have to admit: this looks fun. Or maybe it's just the charm of the Best Chris, aka Chris Pine. Pine leads a cast that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Hugh Grant. Here's the synopsis:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

A "Dungeons & Dragons" movie arrived once back in 2000, and pretty much everyone agreed it was awful. This looks a lot better, but of course, trailers can be deceiving. We'll see how it all shakes out when the film arrives March 3, 2023.