Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer: Who Needs Heroes When You Have Thieves?
Roll the dice and get ready for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," which hopes to bring the classic role-playing game to the big screen in a much, much better way than the previous film adaptation. This new take looks surprisingly light and fun, and the first trailer for the film just debuted at SDCC. In the movie, "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist," and ya know what? That sounds fun. Watch the trailer below.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer
I am not a D&D player, but I have to admit: this looks fun. Or maybe it's just the charm of the Best Chris, aka Chris Pine. Pine leads a cast that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Hugh Grant. Here's the synopsis:
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.
A "Dungeons & Dragons" movie arrived once back in 2000, and pretty much everyone agreed it was awful. This looks a lot better, but of course, trailers can be deceiving. We'll see how it all shakes out when the film arrives March 3, 2023.